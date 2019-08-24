NDC primaries : Former IGP executive secretary unseats incumbent, Yileh Chireh

Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo, an ex-Executive Secretary to former Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu has unseated incumbent MP for Wa West Joseph Yileh Chireh in the NDC parliamentary primaries.
Supt. Tuubo who resigned from the police service to contest the race polled 755 as against 317 gathered by old guard Chireh to represent the NDC in the 2020 parliamentary race for Wa West.
Tuubo’s bravado in resigning from a secure career and jumping into the unknown plane of political contests has surprised many.
He resigned on May 1, 2019 to contest the race.
Social media was abuzz with the news and accompanied by negative footnotes about police officers engaged in partisan politics and its negative impact on efficient enforcement of the law.
Peter Tuubo is noted for speaking out against unprofessional conduct within the law enforcement system in the country.
