NDC primaries : Kofi Adams secures Buem parliamentary slot

The former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams has been elected as the party’s parliamentary candidate in the Buem constituency.
Kofi Adams had 388 votes while the incumbent MP for the area, Daniel Kosi Ashaiman trailed behind with 280 votes.
The rest of the contenders; Ibrahim Adams Muniru and Daniel Adeapena polled 95 and 9 votes respectively.
In 2013, Mr Adams filed nominations to contest for the Buem constituency when it became vacant following the death of Henry Kamal Ford who was the Member of Parliament for the area.
He was however disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party over his involvement in a secret recording.
Mr. Adams who came into the limelight as the spokesperson for the NDC’s founder and former President, Jerry John Rawlings transitioned into party leadership as a national organiser for four years.
Buem which used to be in the Volta Region now falls in newly created Oti Region.
