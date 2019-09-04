NDC primaries : Muntaka Mubarak goes unopposed in Asawase

Incumbent MP for the Asawase constituency, Muntaka Mubarak is going unopposed in the NDC primary for the constituency.
The party in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the Functional Executive Committee has declared Mr Massawudu Mubarick disqualified to contest the Asawase constituency primaries for the 2020 elections.
The decision follows acceptance of the report for the Committee for Settlement of Outstanding Dispute.
According to the statement, the Doe Adjaho Committee was established to handle petitions emanating from the processes leading to the selection of Parliamentary Candidates of the party for the 2020 general elections.
READ ALSO : NDC primaries : Muntaka's competitor unable to file his nomination form
Three of the petitions from the aggrieved aspirants including Mr Massawudu Mubarick were referred to the committee.
Two of the petitions relating to Asunafo South and Banda constituencies were amicably settled. By this decision, Muntaka Mubarak goes unopposed and for that matter stands elected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Asawase Constituency.
Masawudu can never unseat me - Muntaka
The incumbent MP for the Asawase constituency in the Ashanti region Alhaji Mohammed Mubarack Muntaka says his contender Masawudu Mubarack can never unseat him in the NDC primaries.
The Asawase NDC Masawudu Mubarack who is seeking to challenge Muntaka Mubarak for the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries was unable to file his nomination form at the party’s headquarters in Accra.
Alhaji Muntaka has also denied using his influence in Parliament to block his contender Masawudu Mubarack from filing his nomination forms to contest him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NDC.
Speaking to Starr FM, Muntaka said claims that he is afraid of losing in the primaries to Masawudu are baseless.
READ ALSO : VIDEO: Kennedy Agyapong, Muntaka Mubarak rain insults on each other in Parliament
“Muntaka won't remain in parliament forever, I have always been contested in parliamentary primaries of NDC in the constituency but I always win, so I’m never afraid of contest, 100 supporters of Masawudu can never unseat me. I will win over him each day the party open a contest between myself and him. However, I will never support the party bending the rules of our party because of one parliamentary hopeful. ’’
Background
Angry supporters of parliamentary aspirant hopeful Masawudu Mubarack stormed the regional office at Asokwa last week to submit his nomination form but the office was locked, a move they suspected was aimed at frustrating their candidate.
An executive member of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the executives of the party at a meeting decided not to sell the forms to him because he is under suspension for violating the constitution ahead of the upcoming parliamentary primaries.
Meanwhile, the NDC in a statement noted he has been suspended and therefore cannot contest in the upcoming primaries.
“For the sake of clarity, the young man (Mubarak Masawudu) was unable to pick the nomination forms because he was suspended by the party as of 3rd May 2019 following several cases of misconduct and breach of the party’s constitution''.