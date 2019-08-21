NDC primaries: Party put police on alert after picking info. of possible mayhem

The Eastern Regional secretariat of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has alerted the Police over plots by some people to cause mayhem on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Parliamentary Primaries of the party.
Hackman Kabore who is the Eastern Regional Organizer of the Party, in a press briefing in Koforidua on Wednesday said though the entire election security has been entrusted to the Police, the party has picked signals of attempts by some individuals to mar the process but hastened to add that the party has briefed the Police on those hot spots.
He said the party is solely relying on the police for the provision of security in the primaries, therefore, will not entertain any parallel security operation.
“We have alerted the constituency executives to be on alert. If there notice any suspicious characters they should hand over the person to the Police. We should allow the Police to do their Professional job. We trust them so we believe strongly they will do a good job….so let me put on record that anybody who has been hired to do such bad thing should rethink because we are basically on alert “.
He added “Certain signals were coming from the NPP themselves. People who don’t want to associate themselves to any bad act then others are coming from our party intelligent unit. Let me emphasize that we have serious intelligence unit ”
A total of Thirty-One (31) candidates are contesting in all 11 constituencies in the Eastern Region out of which 7 are females.
Bellow is list of Candidates.
NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS
EASTERN REGIONAL SECRETARIAT
ASUOGYAMAN
1. Daniel Martey
2. Thomas Ampem Nyarko (Incumbent MP)
3. Nelson Hodogbey
LOWER MANYA KROBO
1. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi (Incumbent MP)
2. Benedicta Lasi Koryo
3. David Tettey Kwame
4. Joseph Teye Nuertey
UPPER MANYA KROBO
1. Francis Sackitey Madjitey
2. Bismark Tetteh Nyakor
3. Evans Tettey Korli
4. Jeff Kavianu Tetteh
5. Michael Nene Oyortey Okpeyo
6. Jonathan Narh Nomo
NSAWAM-ADOAGYIRI
1. Philbert Selorm Fummey
2. Ernest Essah
SUHUM
1. Amanda Okyere
2. Mary Ago
3. Lucy Anim Konyo
AYENSUANO
1. Nana Yaw Teddy Adi
2. Teinor Francis
UPPER WEST AKIM
1. Derek Darko Ohene Assifo Bekoe
2. Gordon Mantey Sallas-Mensah
3. Nana Ama Yeboah
ABUAKWA NORTH
1. Charles Darko Yeboah (unopposed)
ABIREM
1. Paul Aboagye Dadzie
2. Mavis Ama Frimpong
AFRAM PLAINS NORTH
1. Betty Krosbi Mensah (Incumbent MP)
2. Kpeli Walase
AFRAM PLAINS SOUTH
Eric Osei Owusu (incumbent MP)
Joseph Appiah (Former MP)
Bismark Amponsah
Mark Oliver Kevor (Lecturer/Ex-Reg.Sec)
SIGNED;
Cudjoe Adukpo
Ag. Regional Secretary, NDC
