NDC primaries : I'm expecting 80% votes from delegates - John Dumelo

Actor and politician, John Dumelo says he will win the NDC parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency with 80% of the total votes cast.
According to him, he has offered himself to the delegates and they have assured him of their support and votes.
Speaking on Radio XYZ, the actor said “I am expecting about 70 to 80 per cent of votes from the delegates. I know they will vote for me.”
Again, John Dumelo is hopeful that after beating his contender, he will beat the current Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.
He bemoaned the lack of jobs for the youth in the area despite hosting many multinational companies and pledged to work with various institutions to create enabling environment for the youth to get jobs.
Criticising the government for neglecting the sanitation and security challenges in the area, John Dumelo, hinted his team had listed various viable ways of tackling the challenges.
John Dumelo recently engaged in a cleanup exercise in parts of his constituency, Abelenkpe which came under heavy social media attacks from critics who described the move as a cheap attempt to garner votes to push his ambitions in the upcoming NDC primaries.
He pushed back at suggestions that he took part in community cleaning exercise at Abelenkpe because of the votes.
“I was invited to come help clean the gutter, would I say no? When I saw those comments I was shocked. I did the cleaning in other places in the past, like Ho, Axim and Tamale, was I looking for votes there too.”
