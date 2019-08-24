NDC primaries: Ras Mubarak out of Parliament

Member of Parliament for Kumbugu Constituency Ras Mubarak has lost his parliamentary slot in the NDC primaries.
Ras Mubarak was keenly contested by Dr Hamza who pulled 401 votes, as against his 273. The other contender pulled 81 votes.
Kumbungu Constituency NDC parliamenatry primaries.
1-Dr Hamza Adam =401
2-Hon. Ras Mubarik =273
3- Mr Baba =81
Rejected =9
Ras Mubarak contested for the NDC (Ghana) Parliamentary slot for Ablekuma North in 2011. He won the contest and subsequently stood on the party to contest for the general election in 2012 to represent Ablekuma North as their Member of Parliament.
He lost the contest to the New Patriotic Party Candidate. He then proceeded to contest for the NDC Parliamentary slot in Kumbungu in 2015. He again won and contested for the Member of Parliament of Kumbungu (Ghana parliament constituency) in the Northern Region of Ghana for the 2016 Ghana General Election where he won.
READ ALSO: