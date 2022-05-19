NDC to begin 30th anniversary celebration on June 4- FEC announces 

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the programme of activities to mark its 30th anniversary.
The anniversary will be preceded by the 43rd anniversary of the June 4 Uprising.
The theme of the 30th anniversary is: ‘[email protected]: Development Our Goal’.
The proposals of the Planning Committee were approved at a meeting of FEC on Tuesday, May 17, according to a notice sighted by 3news.com.
The activities will begin with a clean-up exercise across all regions and constituencies on Saturday, June 4.
The national celebration on the day will be observed in the Nkwanta South Constituency in the Oti Region.
Presentation of certificates to some cadres and party faithfuls in all 275 constituencies will be held on Wednesday, June 8 as Recognition Day.
“The National presentations will take place at the NDC National Headquarters at Adabraka at 11:00am,” the notice signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to all regional chairmen said.
The 30th anniversary will be climaxed with a symposium in Accra at the GNAT Hall.
“Every region should organise one activity or the other to mark the day, as appropriate or peculiar to their region,” the notice ordered.
“All Regional Chairmen and Secretaries are entreated to ensure that the programmes outlined above are religiously followed and executed.”