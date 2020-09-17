NDC will give motorbikes to Okada riders to pay in instalment - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will make available some motorbikes for Okada riders to acquire on hire purchase.
The talks of legalizing Okada was started by the NDC and it is one of their manifesto promises. It has sparked a debate in Ghana and caused divided opinions.
John Mahama who has drummed home the legalization agenda has made another promise.
Mahama currently on tour in the Bono East Region says the NDC plans on making some of the motorbikes available to the Okada riders so they pay in instalment.
"I hope the Okada riders are still listening to us, we will legalize it when we come to power. We have good news as well because we will make some of the motorbikes available for hire purchase, so you can come for it and pay in instalment".
The NPP on the other hand have made their case clear and say they will not legalize Okada but find alternative means to keep these riders employed.
Dr Bawumia speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Volkswagon and BlackIvy for the production of affordable vehicles and houses for Ghanaians, said the leasing of cars to Okada operators is a better option than the legalisation of Okadas.
Despite okada riders welcoming the promise to legalise their work, Dr. Bawumia insists that the government will not succumb to any pressure to amend the law.
"They need to graduate from this risky and less safe okada riding to a safer means of transportation. Their problem will be a lack of capital but if you bring in new leasing policies and we have our national ID cards with our digital addresses we can have a credit system working and give you an option other than this risky job."
He added: “You don’t want to finish driving school and then make a life in okada riding. You can have a better option and we’ll give you a better option. So, yes, we will not legalize Okada business. It may be a tough decision but it is in the interest of Ghanaians. We have had discussions but we will stick to our decision to provide a better alternative to okada riding. Let’s give them an opportunity to lease vehicles and pay over time.”
The party has also clarified that it is committed to phasing out okada.