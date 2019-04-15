Never give up! – Mahama ‘motivates’ himself with golfer Tiger Wood’s victory

Former President John Mahama seems to have gotten a renewed sense of purpose and appears rejuvenated in his pursuit of political power following the victory of golf legend, Tiger Woods, after the latter came back from a decade-long low to win the Masters.
Mr. Mahama in a tweet encouraged all to never give up in life but to rather keep persevering irrespective of challenges.
Tiger Wood's comeback victory at the Masters on Sunday is said to be one of the greatest in Sports history after he claimed a fifth Green Jacket.
The win means Tiger Woods ends nearly 11 years without a major title win.
The drought period was orchestrated by several injuries and surgeries and family issues.
Former President Mahama celebrated this feat by referencing Winston Churchill's famous quote, "never give up."
"Great win for @TigerWoods! Gives credence to Churchill's advice "Never, never, never, give up! This is a triumph of perseverance! We are all happy for Tiger" http://abcnewsgh.com picked up from the former President's twitter account.
Former President Mahama, himself, is attempting a comeback in the 2020 elections as he seeks to wrestle back power from the governing NPP.
The Former President lost by almost a million votes in a humiliating defeat in the 2016 polls after serving just a term.
In January 2019, the NDC re-elected him leader to spearhead the party's quest to regain power in 2020.
Despite the former President's seeming desire to return to power, many remain skeptical of his ability to perform any better than he did in 2016.
