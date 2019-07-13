New chamber: Ghanaians were angry because of the $200m estimate - MP

Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu who is also a member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee John Jinapor, says Ghanaians were mainly angry with the proposed new chamber because of the huge $200m estimated to be used.
Parliament had proposed to build a new 450-chamber but it was met with a negative reaction and many kicked against it.
Mr Jinapor who is a member of the House says the main disapproval of the project was due to the $200m that the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah said it might cost.
" There is every evidence that parliament ought to have accommodation but the main thing that caused the public outrage was the $200m estimate that was quoted, that did not sit well with many at all".
Jinapor who was speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile on July 13, 2019, also said he was not aware of the project nor was consulted but the leadership of the House went ahead to prepare a budget for the project.
"To be honest with you I'm an MP but I was not aware of this project. I was not consulted but they went ahead to do the budget and architect".
He also added that Members of Parliament do not need a new chamber currently as they are comfortable with the current one.
"I'm very comfortable with our current Chamber and my position is that we don't need all 275 MPs in parliament"
Parliament decided to shelve the idea of the chamber which was estimated at $200m. This came on the back of numerous pressure from the public.
The plans to construct a new chamber was booted away by the public when it surfaced, many explained that the current chamber is good enough to house the MPs.
They said the money which would be used to construct the new chamber can be channelled to other places like improving infrastructure, health among others.
