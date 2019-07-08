Parliament bows to public pressure, drops plan to construct new chamber

The Acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Mrs Kate Addo, in an interview with Neat FM, has revealed that Parliament has dropped the idea to build a new 450-seater chamber.
The chamber which was estimated at $200m was proposed to be built but received a lot of negative reactions from the public.
Mrs Addo, when asked if the House was bent on going ahead with the project, said: “Before projects are completed, feasibility studies are done but you would realise that this new chamber is not something that is workable for now'.
According to Mr Addo, the decision by Parliament not to go ahead with the project now does not necessarily mean money has been wasted.
There was a social media campaign against the project and a demonstration was staged last Friday at the premises of Parliament.
Mrs Addo, however, said Parliament may need a new chamber in future but not now.
“There are so many issues that are impeding proceedings in Parliament. The current chamber does not make room for disabled persons which makes it difficult for disabled persons to even visit Parliament during occasions. There is the need for a bigger public gallery, this particular chamber doesn’t make room for that.
“There is the need for a place where the media will meet but this chamber does not make room for that, but do we need a new chamber now? Obviously not and so we are not going ahead with it and so Ghanaians should take note. It is not coming on,” she stated emphatically.
The plans to construct a new chamber was booted away by the public when it surfaced, many explained that the current chamber is good enough to house the MPs. They said the money which would be used to construct the new chamber can be channelled to other places like improving infrastructure, health among others.