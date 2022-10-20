Nii Armah Ashitey officially declares intention to contest NDC chairmanship position

Hon. Nii Armah Ashitey a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party has officially declared his intention to contest the party's national Chairmanship position when nominations are opened.
Speaking on Obonu TV's Agoo Morning Show on Wednesday 19th October 2022, Hon Nii Armah Ashitey called on the people of his region, the GaDangbe to convey his message to all their families and friends across the length and breadth in all various languages "that he is committed to the cause of the NDC agenda to win election 2024."
He continued "that as a royal from Teshie, he respects the protocols hence the need to communicate his intentions first in his mother tongue."
Hon. Nii Armah Ashitey praised the NDC grassroot executives for their dedicated works for the party in the 2016 and 2020 general elections but blamed leadership of the party mainly the General Secretary and Chairman for not being vigilant enough in the collation and tabulation of the results for which reason they could not by documentary evidence defend the cry of the party that the election was rigged.
Unfortunately the General Secretary has expressed interest to contest the Chairmanship race with the current chairman also seeking re election.
Hon. Nii Armah Ashitey feels that none of these two by the result of the 2016 and 2020 election are fit for the Chairmanship position.
He also intimated that the heated media rancor between the two has the propensity to derail the expected fortunes of the party in the 2024 general elections if any of them become the Chairman because the loser will not support the winner.
Howbeit, if Hon Nii Armah Ashitey is voted as the chairman, he will be the unifier and a father to bring unity and harmony to all and sundry within the party for victory 2024.
Hon. Nii Armah Ashitey is a Lawyer and a cadre who has held various positions in the party including; Branch Chairman and Constituency Chairman (both at Klottey Korle Constituency), Mayor of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Greater Accra Regional Minister, Member of Paliament (MP), Minister of Employment and labour Relations.
All national positions were held during President Rawlings, President Atta Mills and President Mahama's administrations.
Over these periods, Hon. Nii Armah Ashitey has gathered a gamut of experience which makes him the most suitable choice for the National Chairman of the great NDC party.