No political office holder interfered in Amidu’s work – NPP

The NPP has refuted the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s claim that the government interfered in his work.
The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, served notice of his resignation from office with immediate effect.
In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu said his resignation had been occasioned by President Akufo-Addo’s inability to ensure his independence and freedom of action.
A statement signed by the Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, however, denied this claim, insisting that Mr. Amidu was given enough freedom to operate independently.
“Mr. Amidu has not resigned because any investigation of his has been interfered with by the Presidency or any member of the government. Since 2018, he has been offered all the room and support he needed by law and mandate and every money he has requested to set up an entirely new institution, which comes with its own challenges, and to operate the Office independently and efficiently. No political office holder has interfered in the administration of that Office.”
“Indeed, his actions appear to impact both the incumbent and immediate past governments vindicates the wisdom of the mandate and powers of the Office which he occupied. An Office hinged on the independence of thought and action,” the statement added.