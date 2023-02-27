North Tongu: Ablakwa goes unopposed in NDC primaries

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced he is running unopposed in the North Tongu NDC Parliamentary Primaries.
No person picked a form to challenge the incumbent.
Running unopposed for him is “another reason to serve my beloved constituents better, stronger, harder & more innovatively.
“As you very well know, I don't and will never take your support for granted,” he wrote on Facebook
Ablakwa entered politics at an early age of 28 when he contested the parliamentary elections for the North Tongu seat on the ticket of the NDC in 2008.
He won the seat by a 78.6% of the votes cast.
He again won the seat in the 2012 elections by a larger number, representing 90.5% of the votes cast.
He retained his seat once again in the 2016 elections even though his party lost the Presidential Elections. He has been a member of the appointments committee for two times.
He is currently also the Ranking Member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.