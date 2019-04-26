NPP Chairman of Council of Elders C.K Tedam dead

PrimeNewsGhana can confirm that chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Mr C.K. Tedam, has passed on aged 94.
He was a founding member of the ‘Elephant’ party and former Council of State Member.
Mr. Tedam died following poor health. He hailed from Paga in the Upper East region.
Political career
C. K. Tedam first won election to parliament as an independent candidate in 1954. He was a founding member of the Northern People’s Party. He stood and won another election to parliament in 1956 on the ticket of the Northern People’s Party, NPP. He also served as a Minister of Local Government during the regime of the Supreme Military Council [Ghana].
Personal life
He was the son of Pagapio Tedam and the brother of Pagapio Awampaga. Before entering parliament, C.K. Tedam had been a teacher.
He, however, comes from a political party. His niece, Catherine Tedam won the by election and represented the Chiana Paga Constituency as an MP during the administration of Kofi Abrefa Busia.
He was married to Winifred Tedam, daughter and sister of Chiefs J.K. Karbo and Abeifa Karbo of Lawra. C. K. Tedam has six children. He is a Catholic and a Kasena by tribe.
Awards
Awards. C. K. Tedam has received awards for his services from the Paga Development Association and the New Patriotic Party.
Read also: First NDC Co-Chairman Alhaji Ussifu Ali dead