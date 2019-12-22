NPP chants slogan, 4 more for Nana to kickstart election 2020 campaign

The New Patriotic Party, NPP at their 2019 National Annual Delegate Conference at Trade Fair in Accra are chanting the slogan, 4 more for Nana.
The chant of the slogan is to kickstart their election 2020 campaign.
The National Annual Delegate Conference under the theme: "We have performed better; 4 more to do more" brought together Over 6,000 delegates from across the 16 regions.
The NPP said they have remarkably delivered on their mandate given to them by Ghanaians and will need four more years to finish the good work they have started.
According to Vice-President Bawumia they "have either delivered completely or we are delivering on 72% and we are going to put the data out so that everybody will go promise by promise to see whether we have delivered or we are delivering, that is remarkable for any government in its first term of office very remarkable......"
Most of the delegates present believed that the NPP administration led by President Akufo-Addo has delivered on their promises to the people of Ghana.
Addressing the party members, President Akufo-Addo said the slogan "4 more for Nana" was chosen by the people of Ghana when he toured most parts of the country.
He advised the party members to foster unity to help them retain power in 2020.