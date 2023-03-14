NPP deceived Ghanaians with sweet tongue, lies – Mahama

Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has in a campaign speech in the Bono Region accused the NPP of being full of lies and deception.
Speaking to delegates ahead of the presidential primaries slated for May 13, 2023, the former President said “they deceived the people of Ghana with sweet tongue and lies, and we went their way”.
According to the Mahama, after their lies and sweet promises, President Akufo-Addo and his Vice failed to live up to their promises and meet the huge expectations of Ghanaians.
“Ghana is now a poor country. We are bankrupt and the government itself says we cannot pay our debts”, he added.
He told delegates in the Jaman North constituency that despite series of advice and caution, government continued to engage in excessive borrowing, coupled with economic mismanagement, which has brought us to where we are, a bankrupt country.
Meanwhile, Mahama will this morning join executives and activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Duayaw Nkwanta to begin a one-day campaign tour of the Ahafo Region.
He will visit all six constituencies of the region.
This will be the last of his three-region tour that has taken him to the Bono East and Bono Regions.