NPP Delegates pick forms for John Kumah

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu Constituency of the Ashanti Region have thrown their support behind NEIP boss John Kumah as the Parliamentary Candidate of the party for the 2020 polls.
To demonstrate their resolve for his candidature, the delegates numbering over 500 out of the 750 delegates in the constituency have purdchased the Nomination Forms and called on John Kumah who happens to also be the Electoral Area Coordinator for Wontoranse Aburam electoral area to present it to him.
A representative of the delegates, Mr. Michael Nsowa Agyemang,a polling station Chairman and assembly member for Okyerekrom Kokoobra electoral area and member of the communication team in the constituency, said they took this action because they want the NEIP CEO who is also a branch executive in the Ejisu constituency to become their next Member of Parliament.
“We know John Kumah, he is one of us, for the past few years he has been working for the progress of the New Patriotic Party, Ejisu and Ghana. We believe he will do great things for this area and so as delegates we decided to contribute among ourselves and pick the nomination form on his behalf even before he thinks of picking it. All we are saying is that Lawyer John Kumah should be our next member of Parliament to usher us into a new era” Mr. said while presenting the forms to Mr. Kumah
In response to the gesture by the delegates, Mr. John Kumah indicated to them to that he is humbled by their action and didn’t expect this kind of euphoria to kick start his journey to becoming the next Member of Parliament for Ejisu. He urged the supporters to do a clean campaign and work hard to secure a second term for the President.
“ I’m very humbled by this gesture and this assured me that my plan that I have for the NPP in this Constituency and for the development of Ejisuman more particularly will be realized.
During this process of looking for a parliamentary candidate for NPP towards the 2020 elections, we must not engage in politics of insults, character assassination or anything that will mar this process. We must all focus on our message and join forces to secure a second term for the President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo regardless of the outcome of the primaries” Mr. John Kumah indicated.
The leaders of the delegation were Stanley Sarfo Antwi Electoral Area coordinator, Francis Bawuah Delegate and assembly man for Krapa and Philip Sarpong (Richie) Ejisu Zongo polling station chairman.
The New Patriotic Party on Saturday, February 15 2020 opened nominations for parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party already had sitting MPs. Parliamentary primaries in these constituencies are scheduled for Saturday, April 25 2020 across the country.