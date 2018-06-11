NPP don’t have serial callers, we have ‘mass communicators’ – Abankwa Yeboah

The incumbent National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged ‘mass communicators’, popularly known as ‘serial callers’ to be calm as the party has good plans for them.
Mr. Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah said these ‘mass communicators’ have been neglected for some time now but the party is now poised to ensure their welfares are catered for.
There have series of agitations by these mass communicators over the supposed bad treatments by the party.
They have therefore threatened to boycott their operations since they are not being catered for by the party.
But speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana on what plans the party has for the ‘serial callers’, Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah said “they are mass communicators. We [NPP] don’t have serial callers. We call them mass communicators and there are a lot on the table for them”.
On why he wants to seek re-election as the National Treasurer, Mr. Abankwa-Yeboah said “I want to maintain the treasurer leadership. I want to ensure we [NPP] retain power for the next three or four terms”.
Mr. Abankwa Yeboah is being contested by five other people, namely, Abraham Obeng Amoakohene, Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama, Mary Posch-Oduro, Hajia Ruka Ahmeed and Kwabena Oppong Frimpong.
The NPP National Delegates Conference is slated for July 7, 2018, in Koforidua.
