NPP Elections: All is set for B/A NPP to elect new leaders

All is set for the New Patriotic Party NPP to hold the Brong Ahafo regional delegates conference at Pastoral centre in Sunyani.
Out of the 29 constituencies in the region, 17 plus the NPP MP (if any) delegates are expected from each to converge at the centre to vote.
The delegates including NPP Members of Parliament, council of elders, National Council members, Patrons, Tescon regional executives and founding members.
In all, totaling about 570 to 600 NPP delegates are expected to vote on 31 contestants contesting for the various positions.
The chairmanship is expected to be keenly contested, with two people, Francis Opoku Sarfo (aka Chairman Jerry) and Dr Charles Addo, filling their nominations to challenge the incumbent Regional Chairman, Francis Adu Appiah.
If there is any position which will be keenly vied for in the contest, then it is the first vice chairmanship which has attracted the nominations of five people.
Visible among the five contestants is the incumbent Regional Youth Organiser, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC. The rest are Dr Emmanuel Opoku-Marfo, Messrs Patrick Peprah Appiagyei, Dabie Appiah-Mensah and Shaibu Bamba.
With, Abronye DC moving to contest the first vice chairmanship position, six contestants, Messrs Michael Osei Boateng, Abdulai Razak, Eugene Kusi Boakye, Richard Adu Kwadwo, Isaac Kwaine and Isaac Kwame Benkai, are vying for the vacant position.