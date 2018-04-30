NPP to elect national officers in June 15

The National Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scheduled to take place from the 15th to the 17th of June, 2018, at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
The acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu who revealed this at a press conference in Accra on Monday, said the national delegates conference, which will be held exactly a month after the previous regional delegates conference, will elect national officers who will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.
According to him, the NPP had been able to hold constituency annual delegation conferences in 271 out of the 275 constituencies, adding that "the party is in good shape and prepared to claim the victory in the 2020 elections".
"Out of the 275 constituencies, we've held delegate conference for 271 of them. By the end of May, we would have finished with the remaining 4. We have also held elections for the ten regions so we are more than ever ready for 2020", he stressed.
He also congratulated the newly elected regional chairpersons, comprising of Anthony Narbo for Upper East, Thomas Adu-Appiah for Brong Ahafo Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako for Ashanti Region, Kingston Kissi Akumen of the Eastern Region and Makafui Awoanya Volta Region.
the rest are Robert Putin Jnr for Central Region, Mohammed Bantima Samba for Northern Region, Divine Otoo-Agorhoum for Greater Accra Region, and Francis Ndedesia of the Western Region and urged them to work assiduously to deliver victory for the party in the 2020 elections in their respective regions.
The delegates conference shall be attended by the members of the NPP National Council, members of the National Executive Committee, members of the Regional Executive Committee, 15 members of the National Council of Elders, 12 delegates from external branches, one TESCON member from each of the recognized tertiary institutions, 15 patrons elected from among themselves, founding members of the party, NPP members of Parliament, all party members who are ministers, deputy ministers, MMDCE's.
Mr. Boadu added that nominations for the position of NPP National Executives will be opened from May 3-10 2018 to be followed by the vetting procedure which will take place from the May 17-124, 2018, ahead of the Annual Delegates Conference in June in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/politics.html