NPP primaries: Kwadaso MP loses seat in delayed polls

Dr Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency has lost his ticket to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.
This was after Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, Dr Kingsley Nyarko was elected to represent the Kwadaso constituency today June 24, 2020, in delayed polls.
The incumbent garnered 158 votes as against the victor’s 172. A third aspirant which was Mr Vincent Frimpong Manu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority pulled 48 votes.
READ ALSO: Only 5 out of 41 MPs who lost NPP seats reported to Parliament
The MPs defeat brings the number of losing incumbents in the NPP primaries to 42.
This election was rescheduled to Wednesday, June 24, 2020 due to a controversy over the voter album.
Days to the election, however, all three aspirants agreed on a new album after a cleaning exercise.
The number of delegates which stood at 590 prior to the elections was reduced to 390.
Meanwhile, Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana Prof. Ransford Gyampo says the defeat of incumbent Members of Parliament at the primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party is a good omen for parliamentary representation.
According to him, the situation will serve as a wake-up call for MPs who neglect their representative function.
The full list of losers in the Saturday primaries is below
Greater Accra Region
Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North
Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Kofi Brako -Tema Central
Central Region
Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Ashanti Region
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency
Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency
Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency
Dr Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah - Kwadaso Constituency
Western Region
Ato Panford-Shama Constituency
Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency
Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency
Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency
Upper West Region
Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency
Patrick Adama-Sissala West
Ridwan Abass-Sissala East
Eastern Region
Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency
Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency
William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency
Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency
Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency
Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency
Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency
Northern Region
Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency
Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency
Bono Region
Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency
Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency
North-East Regio
Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency
Upper East Region
Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency
The Electoral Commission official, Mrs Thelma Annang, declared the lecturer winner before a packed arena as supporters of the winning candidate poured onto the streets to jubilate.