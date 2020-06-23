Only 5 out of 41 MPs who lost NPP seats reported to Parliament

Only five out of the forty-one Members of Parliament who lost their seats in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries were in Parliament today June 23, 2020, according to reports.
Earlier the Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye charged MPs who recently lost their seats in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries to be committed to the business of the House.
This was after concerns were raised by some Ghanaians that many MPs who have lost their seats may not be present at all times due to lack of interest.
Reports indicate that the five present today included Ama Sey of Akwatia Constituency, Mark Assibey-Yeboah the MP for Juaben South Constituency, Ato Panford of the Shama Constituency, Vincent Sowah Odotei of La Dadekotopon and Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh of Ablekuma North was also present.
Reports further indicate that just about when Parliament was going on a break, William Agyapong Qauitoo of Akim Oda Constituency also joined.
The NPP held its parliamentary primaries on June 20, 2020, and as many as 41 incumbent MPs lost their seat.
Some prominent MPs who double as chairpersons of various committees, like New Juaben South MP, Mark Assibey-Yeboah lost in their various constituencies.
The full list of losers in the Saturday primaries is below
Greater Accra Region
Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North
Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Kofi Brako -Tema Central
Central Region
Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Ashanti Region
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency
Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency
Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency
Western Region
Ato Panford-Shama Constituency
Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency
Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency
Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency
Upper West Region
Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency
Patrick Adama-Sissala West
Ridwan Abass-Sissala East
Eastern Region
Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency
Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency
William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency
Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency
Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency
Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency
Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency
Northern Region
Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency
Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency
Bono Region
Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency
Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency
North-East Regio
Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency
Upper East Region
Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency