NPP rolls out new membership cards

President Akufo-Addo has launched a new membership card with security features for governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
The switch to electronic membership card is to help in early identification, data keeping and proper management, among others.
Speaking at the launch, President Akufo-Addo commended the initiative by the national executives of the party.
According to him, this new move will help to consolidate and increase its membership base in order to boost its chances of retaining power in 2024.
National Chairman of the Npp, Stephen Ntim charged members of the party to visit their respective polling stations and register to acquire full membership status when registration begins.
He said exercise has been decentralized for smooth participation, and also provide accurate data at the local level.
He implored all members and sympathizers of the party to be ambassadors or crusaders of this important initiative by spreading the news and getting as many party members as possible to voluntarily register.
Giving details on the registration, the General Secretary of NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah, explained that the registration is in two phases.
According to him, the first phase involves all the executives of the party from the polling station to the national level before they will start registering the party’s supporters from all the constituencies in the country.
“One unique thing about the new membership drive is that the card is forever unless one decided not to be a member again,” he said, stressing further that “members can pay their dues and make donations from their member account area, by SMS or others”.
He indicated that all dues paid or donations made to the party will be credited into the party’s account directly.