NPP supports Christian Atsu's family with GH₵10,000

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commiserated with the family of the late Christian Atsu.
The party has made a cash donation of GH₵10,000 to support the grieving family of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.
General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua, together with the National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, Nasara coordinator, Aziz Haruna Futah and other officials visited the family in Accra on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Atsu's one week observation set for March 4
Christian Atsu Twasam, a former player of FC Porto, Chelsea FC, AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023 after devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey-Syria weeks ago.
The remains of the 31-year-old was flown to Ghana on Sunday from Turkey.
Christian Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.
The Ghana midfielder one week observation has been scheduled for March 4, 2023.