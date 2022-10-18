Prime News Ghana

NPP to roll out patron reward scheme

By Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi
Stephen Ntim (2nd from left), NPP National Chairman, with some members of the party’s National Council of Patrons at the meeting
The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has lauded members of the party’s National Council of Patrons for their immense contributions to the party over the years.

According to him, the party is planning a reward scheme to appreciate its patrons for their sacrifices and dedication to the party.

He said this during an engagement with some members of the party’s National Council of Patrons at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

The engagement facilitated by the National Treasurer of the Party, Dr. Charles Dwamena forms part of an initiative introduced by the National Executive, dubbed “Time with party patrons,” aimed at revitalizing the patrons’ support and commitment to party activities as well as enhancing the relationship between the party and its patrons.

They had discussions on various fundraising strategies that the party could adopt for the running of the party at all levels, among other things.

The National Chairman added that plans are underway to ensure such meetings were held on a timely basis to create a platform for the patrons to know one another for the betterment of the party.

Personalities who graced the meeting include the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; Edward Boateng, Gifty Ohene Konadu, Nana Ohene Ntow, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Francis Addai Nimo, Jimmy B. Haymann, Iddrisu Abdulai, Jojo Fosu, Egbert Faibille Jnr, Stephen Kyerematen, Abankwa Yeboah, Catherine Afeku and Mawusi Awitty and many others.

 