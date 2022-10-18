NPP to roll out patron reward scheme

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has lauded members of the party’s National Council of Patrons for their immense contributions to the party over the years.
According to him, the party is planning a reward scheme to appreciate its patrons for their sacrifices and dedication to the party.
He said this during an engagement with some members of the party’s National Council of Patrons at the party’s headquarters in Accra.
They had discussions on various fundraising strategies that the party could adopt for the running of the party at all levels, among other things.
The National Chairman added that plans are underway to ensure such meetings were held on a timely basis to create a platform for the patrons to know one another for the betterment of the party.
Personalities who graced the meeting include the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; Edward Boateng, Gifty Ohene Konadu, Nana Ohene Ntow, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Francis Addai Nimo, Jimmy B. Haymann, Iddrisu Abdulai, Jojo Fosu, Egbert Faibille Jnr, Stephen Kyerematen, Abankwa Yeboah, Catherine Afeku and Mawusi Awitty and many others.