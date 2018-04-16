NPP will win by 49% if elections were held in 2018 - CDD survey

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) has released yet another afrobarometer report which suggests that majority of Ghanaians will vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) again if elections were held this year.
According to the survey which sought views of Ghanaians on their confidence levels in some state institutions and political parties are concerned, 33% of Ghanaians believe the ruling NPP government.
The CDD afrobarometer also disclosed that 49% of respondents pledged their support for the NPP as against the 22% for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The report indicated 34% of respondents maintained that they do not trust the Ghana Police ‘at all’ as against the 18% who do. 22% and 24% of respondents answered ‘somewhat’ and ‘just a little’ respectively.
What is Afrobarometer
Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues in countries across Africa. Six rounds of surveys were conducted between 1999 and 2015, and Round 7 surveys are being carried out in 2016-2017. Afrobarometer conducts face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice with nationally representative samples of 1,200 or 2,400 respondents.
Afrobarometer is produced collaboratively by social scientists from across Africa. Coordination is provided by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) in Ghana, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) in South Africa, the Institute for Development Studies (IDS) at the University of Nairobi in Kenya, and the Institute for Empirical Research in Political Economy (IREEP) in Benin. Michigan State University (MSU) and the University of Cape Town (UCT) provide technical support to the network.
The Afrobarometer National Partner in Ghana, the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).