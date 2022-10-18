Odike denies EC claims

The Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has denied claims by the Electoral Commission (EC) that UPP has no national and regional offices.
According to him, they have a national office located at Kokomlemle near Top Radio in Accra.
His comments comes at the back of the EC releasing a notice last Thursday, October 13, 2022 to dissolve 17 political parties.
In the notice they indicated that the listed parties which includes the UPP and several known ones had no regional and national offices as required by Section 15 (1) (Act 574) of the constitution.
During an interview Odike noted that UPP has been firming up its structures to meet all the requirements of the EC and remain competitive in the next general election.
“As I speak to you now, I am at the party’s national office in Accra, making sure that everything is in order as the party prepares to face off with the rest of the political parties in the next elections,” he said.
“As I speak with you now, the place is being renovated and a new signpost being erected to make the party more visible," he said.
EC has however given the listed party's until Thursday, October 20, 2022 to show proof why their registrations should not be cancelled under the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574.
Below are the parties listed by EC
1. Democratic People's Party (DPP)
2. United Front Party (UFP)
3. United Development System
Party (UDSP)
4. Every Ghanaian Living
Everywhere (EGLE)
5. Yes People's Party (YPP)
6. United Ghana Movement (UGM)
7. Democratic Freedom Party (DFP)
8. New Vision Party (NVP)
9. Ghana Democratic Republican
Party (GDRP)
10. Ghana National Party (GNP)
11. Power Unity Party (PUP)
12. United Progressive Party (UPP)
13. Reform Patriotic Democrats
(RPD)
14. People's Action Party (PAP)
15. United Renaissance Party (URP)
16. National Reform Party (NRP)
17. United Love Party (ULP)