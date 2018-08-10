Otiko’s utterances cannot make her a Diplomat - Lawyer Amaliba

A member of the Legal Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba
has described the utterances of the transferred Otiko Afisa Gjaba as not fit to make her Diplomat.
Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba was made an Ambassador to Italy in President Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle in his ministerial appointments.
Expressing his disappointment in the presidents reshuffle, Lawyer Amaliba noted a reshuffle is supposed to inject efficiency into government’s business but this reshuffle, he believes, has achieved otherwise.
He added some people who should have been removed have all been elevated. Citing Otiko Afisa Djaba as an example, he quizzed, “you sending Otiko to be a Diplomat? Has she got the temperament to be a Diplomat? Otiko’s utterances cannot make her a Diplomat. You don’t know what a Diplomat is? Have you seen people cut in the mold of Ambassador D.K Osei, You sending Otiko to be A Diplomat? It’s a Joke”, Mr. Amaliba added.
President Akufo-Addo on August 9, 2018, released the list for his first Ministerial reshuffle.
Below is the list of Ministers who have been re-assigned
- John Peter Amewu, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and acting Minister for Energy, is now Minister for Energy;
- Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now Minister for Lands and Natural Resources;
- Hon. Kofi Adda, Member of Parliament for Navrongo constituency and former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, is now Minister for Aviation.
- Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Aviation, is now Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources;
- Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Minister for Information, is now Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development;
- Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency and former Deputy Minister for Information, is now Minister for Information designate;
- Hon. Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, is now Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection designate;
- Paulina Tangoba Abayage, former Ambassador to Italy, is now Upper East Regional Minister designate;
- Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North constituency and former deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;
- Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North constituency, is now Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;
- Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina constituency and former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, is now Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President;
- Rockson Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, is now Minister of State at the Office of the President;
- Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, is now Deputy Minister for Information;
- Perry Curtis Okudzeto, former deputy Minister for Information, is now Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports;
- Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Ambassador-designate to Italy.
