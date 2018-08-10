Sanitation Ministry is my old home- Cecilia Dapaah

Cecilia Dapaah, the new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources has described the Ministry as her old home
.
Reacting to her re-assigned Ministry, on Accra- based Star-FM, she described her new office as going back home.
“I started at the Water Resources, Works, and Housing, as a Deputy Minister and close to the minister of state there, so I am going back home.”
Read Also: Getting information to the public on time is my priority - Oppong Nkrumah
Touching on her readiness for her new office, she added she had a few initiatives she aims to add to the existing initiatives at the Sanitation Ministry.
“It’s my old home, am going there to continue the work done by my predecessor so I have a few initiatives that should be done and I believe we are on course and when I see the hand over notes, I will know what to add to it. You know we have structures already put in place for sanitation is effective. We will go round and do the wrong things as citizens so I believe we are all part of the vision that should be realized.”
Here’s A profile of Cecilia Dapaah
Cecilia Abena Dapaah is 62 years old and is a leadership development specialist. She is a product of the University of Ghana, Legon. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French and Linguistics in 1979 and also holds a certificate from the Harvard Kennedy School in leadership.
She also holds a postgraduate certificate in International Development Studies from the University of Oslo in Norway. Between 2001 and 2006, she was the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Cocoa Processing Company.
She was Deputy Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing under President Kufuor’s government, from 2005 to 2006, and became the substantive Minister from 2007 to 2008. Whilst in parliament as MP for Bantama, she served on various committees such as Works and Housing; Advisory Committee to the Speaker; Employment, Social Welfare and Youth; Foreign Affairs; and Special Budget.
Read Also: PHOTOS: Ministers-designate who await Parliamentary vetting