Parliament approves Gender Ministry nominees

Parliament on Wednesday approved the nominations of Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu and Madam Francisca Oteng Mensah, as Minister and Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, respectively.
This comes after the two appeared before the committee last Thursday to answer questions on women and children development in Ghana.
Madam Zuweira was asked how she would use her influence to push for the speedy passage of the Affirmative Action Bill.
Questions on the increment of the School Feeding fee per child, support for women and children on the street and the poor treatment of women perceived to be witches were also not left out.
She hinted that the Ministry has already digitised the school feeding programme with plans underway to increase the money paid per child, which is currently about 79 pesewas.
She, however, could not disclose the amount the increment will be pegged.
On the part of Madam Francisca Oteng Mensah, she was asked questions about how best she can, through the ministry, bring down sports betting among the youth and also an allegation of conflict of interest against her which is currently before the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).
Miss Oteng-Mensah admitted betting can be addictive, hence the Ministry will embark on sensitisation programmes nationwide to enlighten the youth.
On the issue of the conflict of interest, she denied any wrongdoing amidst expectations that CHRAJ will exonerate her.
The two were nominated by President Akufo-Addo on August 2, 2022, following the termination of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s termination as the Minister.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022, revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo as the Minister for the sector at a time Parliament was debating her continuous stay in the house after absenting herself from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days.
He subsequently nominated Lariba Zuweira Abudu and Francisca Oteng Mensah in August to be considered as Minister and Deputy Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection respectively.