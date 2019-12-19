Parliament to vet CJ nominee, Anin-Yeboah on Dec. 23

The leadership of Parliament have reached a consensus on the date for the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee, Anin Yeboah.
President Akufo-Addo last Thursday appointed Justice Anin Yeboah as Chief Justice. His appointment is however subject to Parliamentary approval.
The minority in Parliament after the Presidential appointment of the Chief Justice, they served notice they will boycott the vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Anin-Yeboah.
A statement from the office of the minority leader said minority takes a view that the public parliamentary vetting of the nominee for the high office of Chief Justice is such an important event in our national life and should not to be rushed through and done in a partisan and one-sided manner.
However, today the Minority have reached a consensus with the Majority to pave way for the vetting of Justice Anin Yeboah next week
In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, confirms a new date for the vetting of the CJ nominee.
READ ALSO: Minority boycotts vetting of CJ nominee, Anin-Yeboah
Below are excerpts of the statement
''Minority in Parliament wishes t bring to the attention following further consultation by the leadership of Parliament we have reached an understanding that makes it possible for us to reconsider our decision and commit to participating in the vetting of the President's nominee of the Hgh Couty of the Chief Justice taking note that the Public Vetting of Justice Anin Yeboah shall be now held on Monday, December 23 2019''
''Ghanaians can expect us to discharge ou constitutional mandate diligently and thorough especially considering high regard for the eminent office the nominee will be occupying as the Head of the Judicial head as approved as we have emphasized earlier our position on this matter is borne out of respect for our practice and processes without any prejudices or so ever to the nominee in question''.