Photos: Kente-clad Bawumia mobbed at Akwasidae

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was at Manhyia Palace to pay homage to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Akwasidae celebrations held on Sunday.
The festival is celebrated on a Sunday, once every six weeks at the palace. It was the first time Bawumia attended the Akwasidae of the Ashanti Kingdom.
He was accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, both of whom were clad in splendid Kente cloth.
Among his entourage were a number of Chief Executive officers of state Institutions, Regional and Constituencies chairmen of the ruling New Patriotic Party among others.
Also, over 80 NPP MPs joined Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
The list of lawmakers attending the event shows that about 30 of the MPs who hail from the Ashanti Region were in attendance.
Eastern Region came second with 11 MPs followed by Northern Region before Greater Accra who both had nine MPs.
The Members of Parliament were led by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, First Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Second Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Alhassan, Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah, Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum among others.