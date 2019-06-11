Police arrest Ofosu Ampofo over kidnapping, fire outbreaks

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
According to Asempa FM Ekosiisen's report, the police are said to have arrested him in Accra in connection with alleged arson and kidnappings in Ghana.
The report also revealed that about 20 personnel were deployed earlier today to search and arrest him.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had earlier raised an alarm that Government was making moves to arrest its National Chairman.
According to the NDC, it has come to their knowledge that the government, using the security agencies, has obtained a court warrant for the arrest of its national Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
A statement signed by NDC’s Director of Communications, Mr Kakra Essamuah, said the party has further learnt that “the security agencies intend to do this apparently in conjunction with elements of NPP vigilante forces and that they intend to arrest the Chairman in a manner aimed at lowering him in the esteem of Ghanaians”.
The statement added that “whilst still respecting the already-stated stance of the Council of Elders regarding police invitations, we wish to state that the national Chairman is a law-abiding citizen who will never flout an order properly obtained from a court with authority to do so”.
Ofosu Ampofo declines police invitation over fire outbreaks, kidnappings
The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel has through his lawyers declined the invitation of the Police CID over the recent fire outbreak and kidnappings.
In the letter to the Police Service, his lawyer Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine said, "it is common knowledge that our client and one other person are currently the subject of criminal proceedings in court in Criminal Case Number CR0385/2019 intituled The Republic v. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo & Anthony Kwaku Boahen. The charges against them arose of investigations your office claims to have undertaken into certain voice recordings after the violence-ridden Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections. You would recall that when your office claimed to have "intercepted" a tape, our client, upon honouring your invitation, was arrested and interrogated for several hours by your investigators on suspicion of having committed in the unconstitutionally obtained tape could not sustain the charge of kidnapping against our client, your office immediately dropped that charge."
