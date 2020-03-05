Police pull down Western Togoland flag in Volta Region

Police officers have pulled down a flag of the Western Togoland secessionist group.
The flag was seen flying at full mast at the premises of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council was quickly pulled down.
As of 8:30 am on Thursday, police officers from the Volta Regional Command were seen frantically pulling down the flag supposed to be the identity of the group.
There are still no clear details of who and why the flag was mounted just a day to Ghana's 63rd independence anniversary.
Officials of the Coordinating Council are yet to make any public comment on the matter.
Photo credit: Citinewsroom
It is now an open secret that the Homeland Study Group Foundation, they have been advocating for the secession of a part of Ghana which formed colonial Western Togoland from Ghana as it is currently constituted.
Some members of the group have been arrested on several occasions with some of its members still standing trial.
Last February, 21 members comprising 20 males and a female were rounded up at their training camp in a forest in Kpevedui by soldiers of the 66 Artillery Regiment.
They were later remanded by a circuit court in Accra and charged with participation in the campaign of a prohibited organization and attending a meeting of the organization.