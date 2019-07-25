Press freedom was not suppressed during Mahama's tenure - Manasseh

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni says during the tenure of the former President John Dramani Mahama journalists could go about their duties freely without any form of fear or intimidation.
According to him, freedom of the press is being suppressed by the Akufo-Addo led administration.
Mr Manasseh Azure Awuni was forced to go on exile in South Africa following death threats in relation to the airing of his documentary on the alleged activities of a pro-governing party militia group at the Osu Castle, a claim denied by the government and discounted by the National Media Commission (NMC).
Speaking on Accra FM on Thursday, July 25 2019, Mr Awuni, who was commenting on the increase of attacks on journalists in recent times indicated that the Akufo-Addo government should emulate former President John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) by eschewing vindictiveness against persons who highlight the ills of his government.
“He was very accommodating and I can tell you that Mr Mahama is not vindictive, so, journalists had our freedom to do whatever we had to do without fear or favour”.
“If you look at the general media landscape, beyond me, if you move from one radio station or TV station to another and you ask journalists, they will tell you that the current atmosphere is a bit too hostile towards journalists. The freedom of the press is being suppressed by the government and journalists are complaining a lot”.
The investigative reporter also urged the current administration to learn from former president John Kufuor, who, he said, created a conducive environment for media practice in Ghana.
Mr Awuni, therefore, pleaded with the Akufo-Addo government to learn from their predecessors.
