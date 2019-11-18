Prez. Akufo-Addo departs for UAE, Germany and UK

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday, November 17, 2019, for a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
“At the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, President Akufo-Addo is in Abu Dhabi for an official visit,” a statement from the Presidency noted.
The Presidency in the statement stated that on Monday, November 18, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with the Crown Prince, with the aim of renewing and deepening the ties of co-operation and friendship between the two countries.
READ ALSO: Photos: Prez. Akufo-Addo now ‘Dagbon Malti-Naa Abudani I’
“Also, at the invitation of Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, the President will participate in the summit of the G20 Compact with Africa Countries, of which Ghana is a member,” the statement added.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, after which the President will travel to the United Kingdom for a private visit.
The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, November 26 2019.
“In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution act in his stead,” the statement added.
Source: citinewsroom.com