Rawlings, Segbefia included in NDC's Covid-19 technical team

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Dr Ezanator Rawlings has been included in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Covid-19 technical team.
The team was put together to guide the efforts and lead the NDC's response to the evolving situation of Covid-19.
The team put together is an assembly of experts from many fields and will be required to draw a national action plan on Covid-19.
The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says his party is ready and willing to assist the government to fight Covid-19.
Members of NDC’s COVID-19 response team:
1. Nana Kofi Quakyi (Assitant Professor in Public Health/Specialist in Health Economics)
2. Dr. Vida Yarkong (Ph.D in Interdisciplinary Medicine)
3. Dr. Prosper Akanbong- Immediate Past CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital and Physician Consultant.
4. Dr. Jehu Appiah: Senior Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association
5. Prosper Bani- Former Minister of Interior and former Head of UNDP’s Crisis Prevention and Recovery Team for Africa’s.
6. Dr. Ezanator Rawlings- Medical Doctor
7. Hon. Alex Segbefia: former minister of Health
8. Hon. Mintah Akando- Ranking member on committee of Heath
9. Prof. Margaret Kweku- UHAS
10. Dr.Jonas Asamoah- Public Health Expert, Hawa Memorial Hospital, Osiem.
11. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh - (Communications Specialist)
Yesterday President Akufo-Addo addressed Ghanaians on the situation in Ghana.
He announced that the government has closed all borders, both land and sea for two weeks as a means to curb the spread of the virus.
He also declared Wednesday, March 25, as a National Day of Fasting and urged Christians and Muslims in Ghana to seek the face of God in these trying times.
Ghana has so far recorded 21 cases of the deadly virus with one death so far.