Referendum : Discipline Ras Mubarak for backing 'Yes' vote - NDC executive petitions NEC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bono Regional Youth Organizer, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo has petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC), to drag the Member of Parliament (MP), for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak to its Disciplinary Committee.
In his petition addressed the Functional Executive Committee through the General Secretary, John Asiedu Nketia, Worlanyo Tsekpo said the MP has broken ranks with the party and now joined the NPP to campaign for a ’YES’ vote in the upcoming December 17, referendum contrary to the party's position of a ‘NO’ vote.
The MP was allegedly reported to be campaigning for ‘YES’ vote to contradict the position taken by his party.
The Youth Organizer in his petition stated that: “it is my learning that Hon. Ras Mubarak’s conduct is in breach of Article 46(8)(a) and (c), therefore he must suffer one of the punishments outlined under article 46(9) of the Party’s Constitution”.
According to him, a punishment for Mubarak will consolidate discipline in the Party and also serve as a deterrent to other members who have made it an article of faith to violate the Party’s constitution.
Below is the full statement:
The Functional Executive Committee
National Democratic Congress
Adabraka – Accra
Thro: The General Secretary
Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
NDC Headquarters – Accra
Dear Sir,
IN THE MATTER OF ANTI-PARTY CONDUCT BY MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR KUMBUNGU CONSTITUENCY, HON RAS MUBARAK
I write to bring to your attention the conduct of the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Hon Ras Mubarak in respect of the Party’s stance on the December 17, 2019 referendum.
The said MP has called out the Party as playing the ostrich and being hypocritical in kicking against attempts to introduce partisan politics into the local government system.
Hon Ras Mubarak has not hidden his disdain for the decision taken on the referendum by the Party’s second highest decision-making body, National Executive Committee, which was subsequently communicated to members and Ghanaians at large through a press conference addressed by National Chairman, Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
He has been hooping from media house to media house, and in some instances, bantering officers of the Party.
To be exact, he has broken ranks with the Party and has instead joined the New Patriotic Party in advocating for YES votes in the impending referendum.
It is important to point out that the NDC’s Constitution under article 45(c) enjoins every member to “faithfully implement the lawful decisions of the Party”.
It cannot be gainsaid that Hon Ras Mubarak’s conduct is in breach of the Party’s Constitution and as such, must be subjected to Party discipline.
For the avoidance of doubt, article 46(8) of the Party’s Constitution provides, inter alia, that “a party member may be subjected or may be made subject to Party discipline for any of the following:
(b) anti-party conduct or activities likely to EMBARRASS the Party or bring the Party into hatred, RIDICULE or contempt (emphasis is mine)
(c) insubordination or negligence in the execution of lawful decisions or directives of the Party by members or officers or the Party”.
It is my learning that Hon Ras Mubarak’s conduct is in breach of article 46(8)(a) and (c), therefore he must suffer one of the punishments outlined under article 46(9) of the Party’s Constitution.
A punishment for Hon Mubarak will consolidate discipline in the Party and also serve as deterrent to other members who have made it an article of faith to violate the Party’s constitution.
By this letter, I request that Hon Ras Mubarak is referred to the Party’s National Disciplinary Committee for the needed and necessary action to be taken.
Thank you
Yours Sincerely
Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo.
BONO REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER.