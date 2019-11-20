Referendum : Ras Mubarak was reminded of consequences of backing 'Yes' vote - Ben Ephson

Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper and pollster, Benjamin Ephson says the Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak was reminded of the consequences of defying his party's stance on the Referendum hence the sudden U-turn for backing a 'No' vote.
Mr. Ras Mubarak has made a U-turn in a statement on his decision to campaign for a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming December 17 referendum.
“I recognize that my personal position must be subsumed under the broader interest of the party. I have therefore decided to uphold the party’s position for a 'NO' vote on the matter”,he said.
According to Mr. Ephson, the MP didn't think there was life beyond not being a Member of Parliament and that his party members brought his attention to certain things.
Mr. Ephson also said that the action initially taken by Ras Mubarak to campaign for ‘Yes’ vote to contradict the position taken by his party is totally out of order.
Speaking to Starr FM, today November 20, 2019, Mr. Ephson said the MP did not adhere to party discipline and went ahead to make such a stance
''He was totally out of order. It was the party that brought you to Parliament. Your party has taken a position just tell your constituency that the party has taken a decision and you are following. Party discipline is first, he should have been disciplined. So is he more sensible than the Members of Parliament who campaigned for Yes and came back to accept the party's position? So is he more sensible than all of them combined?", he quizzed.
''Why did he not continue to say that he would vote 'Yes' and if they disciplined him he could have gone to court to take on the party. He was reminded of the consequences because majority of members of Parliament have decided that they will go with the party and they are all going to campaign 'No.' He didn't think there was life beyond not being a Member of Parliament, they brought his attention to certain things''.
However, before Mubarak's U-turn on the 'Yes' vote, the NDC Bono Regional Youth Organizer, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC), to drag the MP to its Disciplinary Committee.
Mubarak makes U-turn on backing 'Yes' Vote
The NDC MP broke ranks with the party over the participation of political parties in local-level polls but in a statement, the lawmaker said he has come to the conclusion that it is improper to deviate from his party’s official position for a NO vote.
The NDC is canvassing for a ‘No’ vote in the upcoming referendum on whether political parties should be allowed to openly participate in the election of assemblymen and women.
The party says such a move will further divide Ghanaians along party lines.
Mubarak wrote on Tuesday that “upon a sober reflection and advice from very distinguished senior party members, especially the Parliamentary leadership, I have come to the conclusion that it is improper to deviate from my party’s official position for a NO vote in the upcoming referendum on Article 55(3) of the constitution.
Meanwhile, the National House of Chiefs has called on Ghanaians to vote ‘No’ in the December 17 referendum.
According to the chiefs, allowing political parties to participate in the local polls will further promote exclusiveness associated with political power in the country.
But the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has called on Ghanaians to vote YES in the referendum on December 17.
