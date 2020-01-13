Results Fair: Enough has been achieved to showcase to Ghanaians - Ministry of M&E

The Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation has provided reasons why they decided to organise a Results Fair.
According to the Ministry, a lot has been achieved within the past three years which needed to be showcased to Ghanaians. This the ministry believes will help Ghanaians appreciate the works of the NPP government.
Speaking on Citi FM ahead of the Results Fair, Chief Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the Ministry Andy Assibey said their work is not to name and shame but to accompany their partners in the implementation of programmes.
"We work with our partners which are the MDAs we support them during implementation because the work of the ministry is not to name and shame but to accompany our partners in implementation of programmes, therefore, We feel that in the last three years, enough has been achieved to finally open up to the public so that is the essence of the Result Fair.."
READ ALSO : Government launches 'ResultsFair' for ministries to showcase their achievements
Explaining the works of his Ministry, Andy Assibey said they normally respond to the needs of Cabinet by tracking specific programmes of which the reports are not made available to the public.
He added that the Results Fair will now help to bring on board all their partners to showcase their achievements.
"......Because of the nature of work we do, we basically respond to the need of cabinet by tracking specific programmes of government and make reports to cabinet and the nature of the report is such that we couldn't make them available to the public so that's one of the reasons why we decided to hold the result fair to bring onboard our partners various ministries and agencies to showcase their own achievements."
Speaking on how the said results that will be showcased was achieved, Andy Assibey said a framework was developed in 2017 which is guiding work of the government.
"One of the things we did when we came in was to develop a government result framework 2017-2020, so most of the programmes that will be exhibited from tomorrow will be derived from the results framework that we prepared which has key outcomes for key areas like government flagship programmes and for each outcome we drill down to ......milestone and their short and medium-term outcomes and then your ultimate outcome, so we are tracking with baseline values and targets so all things being equal you could demonstrate how things were and now....."
Results Fair
The Results Fair will be held at the Accra International Conference Center from Tuesday, January 14 to Thursday, January 16. Registration for the event is free.