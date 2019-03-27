RTI Bill: Bagbin describes Ghana's RTI as one of the best worldwide

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has described Ghana's Right to Information Bill (RTI bill) passage as one of the best bills worldwide.
The Right to Information Bill was passed yesterday March 26, 2019, in Parliament. The RTI is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights.
According to Bagbin, he declared in Parliament after the passage of the RTI bill that Ghana's RTI bill is one of the best in the world
”Honourable members the RTI has gone through the third reading and is hereby duly passed. This law is one of the best ever passed in any part of the world,”
The bill was relayed before Parliament in March last year by the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Kpemka Dindiok after the previous parliament, the sixth of the fourth republic failed to pass it into law.
However, it had been over two decades since it was first drafted under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA and more than a decade since the Executive arm of government in 2002 drafted the first RTI bill.
The much-anticipated bill was to be passed into law on Friday 22 March but was removed from the House’s order paper or programme line on Thursday 21 March by the Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye after demands by Civil Society Organisations for their proposals to be incorporated into the bill before it is passed.
