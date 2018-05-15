RTI Bill to be debated as Parliament resumes today May 15

Parliament of Ghana will today Tuesday, May 15, 2018, commence sitting for the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.
In a statement signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, which indicated that the notice of the recall was in pursuance of Standing Order 37 of Parliament read;
“The Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic commences on Tuesday, 15th May 2018 at Ten O'clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra.”
Some business Parliament of Ghana is expected to carry out include; The Right to Information which was laid during the First Meeting.
Also, the Appointments Committee of Parliament will also vet President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for Deputy Special Prosecutor, Jane Cynthia Naa Torshie Lamptey.
Other bills which will be considered include:
Ghana Railway Development Bill, 2018
Occupational Safety and Health Bill, 2018
National Commission for Tertiary Education Bill, 2018
Renewable Energy (Amendments) Bill, 2018
Affirmative Action Bill, 2018
Creative Arts Bill, 2018
Disability Bill, 2018
Ghana Meteorological Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2018