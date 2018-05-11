I'll resign instead of presiding over homosexuality Bill - Prof Mike Oquaye

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye has said, he will resign from his job should the House consider a bill to legalize homosexuality in Ghana.
Speaking to Paul Adom-Otchere on current affairs programme, Good Evening Ghana , Prof Mike Oquaye stressed, he will not be part of any agenda to legalize homosexuality because it is evil and against his Christian faith.
“If anybody should bring such a thing to parliament and I have to preside over that, I will rather resign than subscribe to this delusion”, he said.
He added that, the practice should not be treated as normal or encouraged because it has grave consequences such as the enhance transmission of HIV/AIDS on those involve in homosexuality.
“You know what, homosexuality has got very serious health consequences. If you were to go into a lot of these matters downloaded on the internet, among other things, you’d know that it is promotional of AIDS.”
The Speaker said “God did not make the anus for external penetration. He made it for internal penetration outside. So when you force that situation in, you really do a lot of damage to the walls and you know the cracks encourage AIDS.”
Meanwhile, UN’s Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, Prof. Philip Alston recently described Prof. Mike Oquaye, as deluded over his comments on gay rights.
Prof. Alston said , “I believe that if he thinks there is not a very significant proportion of gay people in Ghana, he is deluding himself. You cannot wish away a physical fact. The percentage of gay people in any population is significant".
He added that, “I don’t think it is appropriate for politicians to publicly align themselves with hateful positions against any other population…I think if he comes out and says that people with a certain kind of sexual orientation are not allowed to be themselves in this country that is equally unacceptable, that is what human rights are all about".
However, Prof Mike Oquaye has maintained his position and threatened to resign if Parliament ever considers an attempt to legalize homosexuality.
