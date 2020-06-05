Saglemi Housing project : Sampson Ahi dares gov't to prosecute former officials 

Former Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Sampson Ahi has called the bluff of government over their threats to prosecute former officials involved in the Saglemi housing project.
Sampson Ahi was reacting to statements from the Works and Housing Minster Samuel Atta Akyea that former government officials involved in the Saglemi housing project will be prosecuted.
Sampson Ahi said they have been waiting for the said court action since last year.
"He said this years ago that they will take those culprits to court last year it generated heated discussions in the country. We have been waiting for when that court matter will start and everybody is also ready because we did not do anything untoward."
Speaker has also directed for parliamentary probe into the alleged infractions.
Samuel Atta Akyea yesterday told parliament that former government officials involved in the Saglemi housing project will be prosecuted.
According to him, the legal processes will continue upon the completion of value for money audit by the Ghana Institute of Surveyors to establish the extent of embezzlement.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea said all who signed the contract after the approved one by parliament will face legal action.
The two hundred million dollar project has been abandoned for the past three years.
Government has over the years looking into the deal.
Samuel Atta Akyea said action will be taken after the Ghana Institute of Surveyors complete their value for money audit.
"It's a strong position in law that all the contract reportedly signed by Honourable Collins Dauda and some chief directors after the original contract has received parliamentary approval...has no legal consequence. At the moment the Ghana Institute of Surveyors is engaged in a value for money audit their finding will indicate the extent of embezzlement of state resources."