We will complete about 1,500 units of Saglemi housing projects by the end of the year - Atta Akyea

Minister for Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea says the Saglemi housing project which has been abandoned will see some works by the close of the year.
The over 1,000 housing project started under the Mahama administration has been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo administration.
The project was for the construction of 5,000 units of affordable housing.
Mr Atta Akyea who last year disclosed that the government had planned on terminating the contract for the project says they could complete some 1,500 before the year ends.
"It will not be too long to complete some units, we need to complete them before the year ends, we should complete about 1,500 and begin the roll out the rest later so we hit the 5,000 units that is in the contract," he said on the Joy Super Morning show.
On 31 October 2012, parliament granted an approval of $200 million for the construction of the affordable houses at Saglemi near Tsopoli in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.
The contract was a turnkey project classified under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which gave the contractor the responsibility of designing, procurement and construction and after the completion of the project, it will be handed over to the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing”.
The project, which was intended to reduce the country’s massive housing deficit is seated on a 300-acre land with one to three bedroom apartments for low-income earners.