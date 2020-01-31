Sam George to file suit against Prez. Akufo-Addo over findings from Ayawaso Commission

Sam George the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, says he will file a suit against President Akufo-Addo to challenge him over the Government’s White Paper on the Emile Short Commission of inquiry report.
Mr. George made this known during NDC's one year anniversary of the Ayawaso chaos.
The Commission recommended the criminal prosecution of a national security operative who slapped Sam George, but the government rejected the recommendation.
It explained in a White Paper that a prosecution will not be necessary because there was a valid defence of provocation.
“The Emile Short Commission issued their report and indicted extensively the President and his dysfunctional appointments to the National Security apparatus and the individuals involved and identified in the unfortunate incident of 31st January 2019. The President has roundly rejected the findings of the Commission.”
“Myself and the NDC will next week file a lawsuit against Nana Akufo-Addo to challenge the findings of the White Paper and challenge the basis of the White Paper and the rubbishing of the Emile Short Commission and we call on his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately give life to the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission,” he said.
The Ayawaso election violence saw the NDC withdraw from the by-election.
Lydia Alhassan of NPP eventually polled 68.80% of the valid vote cast. Her NDC challenger Kwasi Delali Brempong recorded 30.52%.
This saw the President set up a Commission to probe the incident but when they published their White Paper, they rejected most of the recommendations from the Emile Short Commission.