Speaker of US House of Representatives Pelosi arrives in Ghana

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Patricia Pelosi has arrived in Ghana together with a high-level delegation.
Pelosi while in Ghana is expected to hold discussions with President Akufo-Addo and the Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye.
The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu announced last week that Pelosi will address Parliament on July 31, 2019.
She was received at the Kotoka International airport by Prof Ocquaye, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Dr Baffour Adjei-Bawuah and some Members of Parliament, as well as other dignitaries.
The delegation in Ghana will also pay solemn respects at the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles and the “Door of No Return” as part of the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans landing in America.
She will also lay wreaths at the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum in Accra.
The visit coincides with this year’s PanAfrican Festival (Panafest) and Emancipation, which is on the theme: “Uniting the African family” with the sub-theme: “Beyond 400 years; Reaching across continents into the Future.”
PANAFEST provides a platform to re-awaken Africans in the Diaspora to retrace their roots to their motherland, Africa, using Ghana as the gateway.
“In Ghana, our delegation looks forward to high-level discussions on key issues such as regional security, sustainable and inclusive development and the challenges of tomorrow including the climate crisis,” Speaker Pelosi said, according to a press release issued by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Embassy in Accra.
“It is a special honour to be the first U.S. Speaker of the House to address the illustrious Parliament of Ghana, as we build on the partnership between our nations,” she added.
READ ALSO: