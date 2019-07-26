Speaker of US House of Representatives to address Parliament nextweek

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu has announced today that speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Patricia Pelosi will address Ghana's parliament next week.
According to the Majority leader, the US Speaker will deliver the address on Wednesday, July 31.
The Suame Member of Parliament disclosed this while reading the business statement for the 10th week ending Friday, August 2.
Democrat Pelosi was elected to the third-highest position in the US in January 2019. She is the 52nd Speaker of the US House of Representatives.
She is scheduled to be in Ghana on an official visit. She was first elected to the US Congress in 1987, representing California’s 12th congressional district and regarded as the highest-ranking elected woman in US history.
She has served as Minority Leader on several occasions in the House of Representatives.
The 79-year-old first served as Speaker between 2007 and 2011 and was elected again in January, becoming the first former speaker to return to post after Sam Rayburn in 1955.
