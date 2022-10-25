Prime News Ghana

"This is not a betrayal"- Appiah Kubi defends calls to sack Ken Ofori Atta

By Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi
Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Andy Appiah Kubi
Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Andy Appiah Kubi
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Andy Appiah Kubi says the calls by some members of parliament in the NPP caucus to sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta is not a betrayal of President Akufo-Addo.

In an interview, he claims the calls are rather in the interest of the President and the country at large.

"This is not a betrayal," he replied when asked whether their call is not in betrayal of the President.

He further revealed that 80 percent of the NPP lawmakers support this call.

Appiah Kubi during a press conference in parliament this morning said they decided to voice their position for Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen to be sacked because several concerns sent to the government have failed to yield any positive results.

READ ALSO: Majority MPs calls on Akufo-Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta now

 
“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response.”

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope into the financial sector and reserve the downward trend in the growth of the economy.”

The development comes amid a worsening economic downturn in the country as the Ministry looks to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a crucial bailout.